Vijender Gupta, senior BJP MLA, elected as Delhi Assembly Speaker through voice vote The BJP, in its Legislative Party meeting, had chosen Vijender Gupta as the Speaker candidate. After the oaths of the MLA-elects were completed, the election for the Speaker took place and Gupta got a comfortable win as BJP holds a majority in the House.

Vijender Gupta, the BJP MLA from Rohini, has been elected as the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly. Gupta was elected as Assembly Speaker by voice vote after Delhi CM Rekha Gupta proposed his name. His candidature was supported by BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

After he was elected, CM Rekha and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) accompanied him to the chair as per the tradition of the House. Gupta, the BJP MLA from Rohini Assembly constituency, registered the biggest victory among all the BJP candidates in the Delhi Assembly elections. He secured the victory by a margin of over 37,000 votes.

Earlier in the day, LG VK Saxena administered the oath to the protem Speaker Arvinder Singh Lovely, who administered the oath to the newly elected MLAs in the first session of the eighth assembly. The oath-taking started at 11:00 am with CM Rekha Sharma being the first to swear-in. She was followed by other ministers of her Cabinet and other BJP, AAP MLAs.

As the assembly session is underway, the AAP has started building pressure on the government. Former CM Atishi, along with AAP MLAs, reached the Delhi CM office today to protest and demand Rs 2,500 aide to Delhi women which was promised by the BJP during the elections.

Atishi said, "We had asked for time from the Chief Minister for the last 2 days, we did not get time for 2 days and today we went to meet Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji during the session and we told her that the promise made in the first cabinet, the guarantee given by Modi ji, that promise has been broken, that guarantee has been proved false. We hope that on 8th March, the first installment of Rs 2500 of Mahila Samman Yojana will definitely come into the account of every woman of Delhi..."