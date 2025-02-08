Utho Sunita, sheesh mahal Khali karne ka time aa gya: Memes flood social media as AAP suffers defeat

Follow us on Image Source : X The internet has turned into a meme factory today, and as the AAP struggles, it seems the real winners may just be the meme creators.

As the Delhi election results poured in on February 8, social media erupted into a frenzy, filled with memes and jokes that poked fun at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), surging ahead of AAP with 42 seats, has left its rivals scrambling. The online commentary was a delightful mix of political humour, sarcasm, and sharp jabs at the state of affairs in Delhi politics.

One particularly hilarious meme showed AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal reenacting a scene from Mughal-e-Azam, where he’s cast as Dilip Kumar and his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, as Madhubala. In the meme, Kejriwal is dramatically saying, “Utho Sunita, Shesh Mahal khali karne ka time aa gaya!”—a perfect reference to AAP’s impending political defeat, with Kejriwal urging his wife to vacate their residence as the BJP’s victory looms large.

Another particularly hilarious meme showed AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, contesting from New Delhi, being compared to cricketer Virat Kohli wiping his tears—referring to Kejriwal's struggle as he trails behind BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. The video of Kejriwal “crying” over the election results became a viral sensation, as many pointed out the AAP’s inability to reach the halfway mark, and political humorists had a field day.

In a meme that perfectly captured the situation, an X (formerly Twitter) user reminded Kejriwal of his pre-election claim that “Desh mein Modi ki koi hawa nahin hai!!” (Translation: “There is no Modi wave in the country”). In a cheeky response, Prime Minister Modi humorously told Kejriwal to "take off his muffler and feel the air," pointing to the BJP's growing momentum. It seems that not even Kejriwal’s trademark muffler could block out the undeniable "Modi wave" sweeping across Delhi.

Meanwhile, Congress, as expected, is facing a rough day, with a meme showing Rahul Gandhi comically checking the number of zeroes on his party's seat tally. The Congress party appears to have made a strong case for why it might just be better off focusing on other pursuits—like counting its own zeroes.

Amidst all the humour, one meme captured the glee of Swati Maliwal, who was seen joyfully celebrating AAP's apparent downfall in the election. Social media users, not missing a beat, had plenty of jabs for AAP, particularly as prominent figures like Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Manish Sisodia trail behind their rivals.

These memes provide the perfect mix of sarcasm, political jabs, and humor, highlighting the intense, yet entertaining, nature of this election.

As the votes are being counted and the results unfold, it's clear that this election isn't just about numbers—it's also about the memes. And as the AAP looks set to face a thrashing at the hands of the BJP, the internet is making sure everyone knows it. Who needs election results when you have endless memes to entertain you?