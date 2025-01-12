'Using hookah, drinking, allowing outsiders': JNU imposes Rs 1.79 lakh fine on two students

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational image.

Two students living at the hostel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been penalised for allegedly allowing outsiders into their rooms, consuming alcohol and using hookah, among other violations. The combined fines imposed on the two hostelers amounted to Rs 1.79 lakhs.

The students have been asked to deposit the fines within five days, as per official notices issued to them on January 8. The first notice read, "12 unknown individuals were found in your room consuming alcohol and creating a disturbance on the hostel premises in your absence. This behaviour constitutes a serious violation of hostel rules."

Penalty for hookah and alcohol use

A fine of Rs 80,000 has been imposed on the student, including Rs 60,000 for unauthorised entry of outsiders, Rs 2,000 for drinking, Rs 6,000 for possessing an induction stove and heater, Rs 2,000 for hookah use, and Rs 10,000 for aggressive behaviour, interference in official matters and intimidation of hostel staff.

The second notice issued to the students alleged that on December 22 last year and January 5, several outsiders were present in another student's room, where alcohol was consumed. It further claimed, "The Warden Committee and security personnel attempted to open your room at that time, but you did not open the door."

The student was fined Rs 99,000 including Rs 85,000 for allowing unauthorised individuals on two occasions, Rs 2,000 for drinking, Rs 2,000 for possession of a hookah, and Rs 10,000 for aggressive and disruptive behaviour.

Both notices caution the students that failure to pay the fines within the stipulated time could result in further disciplinary action, including eviction from the hostel. "Any future complaints or violations will result in your immediate eviction from the hostel without prior notice," the notices warn.

Criticism over the fine amount

Former president of Sutlej Hostel, Kunal Kumar, criticised the fines, calling them an act of extortion. "In a university where the semester fee is only Rs 200, students are being fined amounts ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. These fines are being imposed on those who do not support the ABVP," he alleged.

The hostel warden was not available for any immediate response on the matter.

(With PTI inputs)