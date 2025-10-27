UPSC aspirant murder: How a web series-inspired forensic student plotted live-in partner's killing Inspired by crime web series and using her forensic knowledge, Amrita designed a plan to make the killing look like an accident. On the night of October 5–6, the trio went to Gandhi Vihar, strangled and beat Ramkesh to death, then poured ghee, oil and wine over the body to fuel the fire.

Delhi Police have solved the mystery behind the death of a UPSC aspirant. The incident was initially believed to have happened due to an accidental fire but the probe revealed it was a pre-planned murder orchestrated by a forensic science student.

Fire report turns suspicious

On the morning of October 6, police received information about a fire on the fourth floor of a building in Gandhi Vihar. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and recovered a charred body, later identified as 32-year-old Ramkesh Meena, a UPSC aspirant. However, inconsistencies at the scene raised suspicions, resulting in a forensic team being called.

CCTV footage exposes key suspect

CCTV footage of the incident site showed two masked individuals entering the building around 2:20 am, followed by a woman leaving with one of them at 2:57 am. She was identified as Amrita Chauhan, a forensic science student. Her phone location near the crime scene further confirmed police suspicions of foul play.

On October 18, police arrested Amrita from Moradabad, where she confessed to planning the murder with her ex-boyfriend Sumit Kashyap and friend Sandeep Kumar.

Murder plot and motive unfold

Amrita revealed that she had been living with Ramkesh in a live-in relationship. He had allegedly stored her private videos and photos on a hard disk and refused to delete them. Upset and fearful, Amrita shared this with her ex, Sumit, who decided to take revenge. Together with Sandeep, they plotted Ramkesh’s murder.

Inspired by crime web series and using her forensic knowledge, Amrita designed a plan to make the killing look like an accident. On the night of October 5–6, the trio went to Gandhi Vihar, strangled and beat Ramkesh to death, then poured ghee, oil and wine over the body to fuel the fire. Sumit, who worked as an LPG distributor, opened a gas cylinder valve and set the fire before locking the door from inside to mimic a gas leak. An hour later, the cylinder exploded, engulfing the room in flames.

Sumit and Sandeep were arrested on October 21 and 23 from Moradabad, along with mobile phones used in the crime.