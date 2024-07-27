Two under-trial prisoner attacked by inmates in Delhi's Tihar jail

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

In yet another incident of a deadly clash reported from Delhi's Tihar Jail, two inmates suffered serious injuries after being attacked by other prisoners with sharp-edged weapons. Officials said the incident occurred on Friday inside Tihar's Jail No. 9 when the accused, identified as Lokesh, Nitin, Himanshu, and Abhishek, attacked fellow inmates Lovely (22) and Lavesh (22) on the grounds that the two allegedly killed Lokesh's brother in Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar in 2022.

"To take revenge, Lokesh and his three associates allegedly attacked Lovely and Lavesh," the authorities said.

"Significantly, the two suffered serious injuries and were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, from where they have now been discharged after treatment," the authorities added.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and the matter is under investigation.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time an inmate has been attacked or killed inside the prison.

Earlier, in June, a similar case of violent attack inside Delhi's Tihar Jail was reported where one inmate was injured after a scuffle broke out, allegedly between members of the Gogi gang and the Tillu Tajpuriya gang.

The police said the incident happened on June 5 around 11:15 am when two members of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, currently lodged in jail as undertrials in a murder case, allegedly stabbed Hitesh, a member of the Gogi gang, with a weapon similar to an ice pick after a fight broke out between them.

Hitesh, a murder case undertrial, was immediately shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for the treatment. A case has been registered under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and is currently being investigated.

Speaking of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said, "On Wednesday, a matter was reported at Hari Nagar Police Station from DDU that an injured man from Tihar Jail had been brought to the hospital. Based on that, the local police reached the hospital and inquired about the matter."

"The names of the persons who attacked Hitesh have been identified as Gaurav Lohra and Gurinder. As of now, the confirmation about the identity of the attackers is a matter of investigation. Hitesh sustained injuries and was shifted to DDU Hospital," he added.

