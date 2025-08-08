Two inmates found dead under suspicious circumstances in Tihar, 3 jail staff suspended A medical team was immediately rushed to the spot in Tihar jail. However, by the time the doctor arrived, both inmates had already passed away. The bodies were promptly sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

New Delhi:

At least two inmates were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Thursday morning inside cell number 8 of Delhi's high-security Tihar Jail. The incident has raised serious questions about internal security and supervision within one of India's largest prison complexes. According to officials, the jail authorities received information early this morning that two prisoners were lying unconscious inside a rainwater drain located along the patrol track known as "Kot Mauka" -- the area routinely monitored by jail staff.

A medical team was immediately rushed to the spot. However, by the time the doctor arrived, both inmates had already passed away. The bodies were promptly sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death will only be confirmed after the autopsy report is released, officials said.

Both inmates were murder accused

The two deceased were lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a murder case. Following the incident, the prison administration suspended three jail staff members who were tasked with overseeing the inmates. Sources within the jail suggest that the two inmates had gone to clean the rainwater drain inside the jail premises, where they are believed to have died due to suffocation. However, the prison administration has stated that a detailed investigation is underway and has not confirmed the cause of death at this stage.

Delhi Police launches probe

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has taken over the probe and is examining all possible angles. Investigators are working to piece together how the two inmates reached the drain, what led to their deaths, and whether any foul play or negligence was involved, as per officials.

