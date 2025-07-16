Maharashtra: Life-term inmate dies by suicide using underwear elastic in Nagpur Central Jail Authorities found Tulsiram Shende hanging near a window close to the storeroom of the painting department behind Barrack No. 4 in the small circular cell block of the prison. The jail authorities immediately informed Dhantoli police, who reached the spot and registered a case.

Nagpur:

In a shocking incident, a life-term convict allegedly died by suicide using the elastic from his underwear in Maharashtra's Nagpur Central Jail on Wednesday. According to Dhantoli police, the deceased prisoner has been identified as Tulsiram Shende, aged 54, a resident of Gondia district. He was convicted in a murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Bhandara court on June 30, 2024. Since then, he had been lodged in Nagpur Central Jail, they added.

Authorities found Tulsiram Shende hanging near a window close to the storeroom of the painting department behind Barrack No. 4 in the small circular cell block of the medium-security prison. Preliminary reports suggest that he fashioned a noose from the elastic waistband of his underwear and used it to hang himself, police said.

Following the incident, the jail authorities immediately informed Dhantoli police, who reached the spot and registered a case. Meanwhile, the police have also initiated a probe and are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the inmate's extreme step.

Similar incident in Navi Mumbai jail

Earlier in April this year, a man accused of raping and murdering a minor girl in Kalyan took his own life at Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai, police said. Vishal Gawli (35) was found hanging in the prison toilet around 3:30 am on April 13, authorities confirmed. It is believed that he used a towel to hang himself. Prison officials later discovered his body and informed the local police. A spot inspection was immediately conducted by authorities. The body was sent to the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death, a Kharghar police official said.

