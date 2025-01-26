Traffic advisory issued for Beating Retreat rehearsals on Jan 27, 28 | Check restrictions, alternate routes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check traffic advisory for Beating Retreat rehearsals.

In view of the rehearsals of the Beating Retreat ceremony which will be held at Vijay Chowk on January 29, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory regarding elaborate traffic arrangements on January 27 and January 28.

According to the advisory, Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Monday and Tuesday. The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations.

Check traffic restrictions, alternate routes for January 28 and January 27

Traffic will be restricted on Rafi Marg (between round about Sunehri Masjid and round about Krishi Bhawan), Raisina Road (from round about Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk), beyond round about Dara Shikoh Road, round about Krishna Menon Marg, and round about Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk, and Kartavya Path (between Vijay Chowk and 'C'-Hexagon), the advisory said.

Motorists and the general public are advised to take alternate routes including Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road, etc., it said.

DTC and other city buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Monday and Tuesday to facilitate the rehearsals and reduce traffic congestion in and around Vijay Chowk and India Gate, it said.

Buses bound for Central Secretariat and Connaught Place coming from Shanti path, Vinay Marg-m, Sardar Patel Marg will take Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg, Vande Matram Marg, round aboutShankar Road, and Sheikh Mujilbur Rehman Road.

Buses bound for Central Secretariat will terminate at Udyan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg, Mandir Marg, and Shankar Road.

Connaught Place bound buses will take Mandir Marg, Kali Bari Marg, Baba Khadak Singh Marg and reach Connaught Place and return via Bhagat Singh Marg, Peshwa Road, Mandir Marg, Shankar Road and Vande Matram Marg.

Buses bound for Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmiri Gate coming from South side will take Ring Road from AIIMS towards Dhaula Kuan and then Ridge Road, Rani Jhansi Road, it said.

Buses bound from Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmiri Gate coming from Ashram side will take Ashram Chowk- Ring Road towards Sarai Kale Khan and proceed further via Raj Ghat, the advisory stated.

Buses coming from Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Kashmiri Gate and bound for South and South East will take Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Rajghat, Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan, and Ashram Chowk.

Buses coming from Vikas Marg and bound for South will take Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan, and Ashram Chowk.

Buses coming from Connaught Place via Kasturba Gandhi Marg towards India Gate will take Minto Road, DDU Marg, IP Flyover, Ring Road, and Sarai Kale Khan, the advisory added.

(With PTI inputs)