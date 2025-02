Follow us on Image Source : X AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal collected water from Yamuna River.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has been detained by the Delhi Police as she, along with a group of women, reached the former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence with water that they had earlier collected from the Yamuna River.

"Along with thousands of women from eastern region, I am going outside the house of Yamuna's son Arvind Kejriwal to give him water of Yamuna and make him take a dip. Kejriwal ji don't panic," Maliwal had said in a post on X.