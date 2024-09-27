'All in the air': Supreme Court raps Delhi air quality panel, questions measures to tackle pollution

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on the central air quality panel for failing to take effective steps to monitor the air quality and curb pollution in the national capital. A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and AG Masih questioned the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) about actions taken to curb pollution and stubble burning.

"There has been total non-compliance of the Act. Have the committees been constituted? Please show us a single step taken, which directions have you used under the Act? Just see the affidavit. Show us a single direction issued under S 12 and others. It is all in the air, nothing they have showed as to what they have said to the NCR States," said Justice Oka to ASG Aishwarya Bhati, who was representing the CAQM.

CAQM chairperson Rajesh Verma said they meeting once in three months, to which the Supreme Court asked whether it was enough and had any of the decisions by the commission helped in solving any of the problems associated with pollution. The court also slammed the air quality body for remaining "silent spectators".

'Commission needs to be more active'

In its order, the apex court said it cannot say that the commission has not taken any action but agreed with senior advocate Aprajita Singh, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae, that it has not performed the way it was expected to. "Efforts need to be taken to make sure that use of stubble-burning alternative equipment are used at grassroots level," it said.

"We are of the view that though the Commission has taken certain steps, the Commission needs to be more active and must ensure that its efforts and directions actually translate into reducing the problem of pollution. We would like to know from the commission about the subcommittee meetings and decisions issued thereunder... We direct the Commission to file a better compliance report," it added. The matter has been listed for another hearing on Thursday.

Delhi's air pollution rises

The Supreme Court on Tuesday had asked the CAQM to explain about the steps being taken to curb air pollution due to crop residue burning. Singh urged the court to seek explanation from the CAQM on what steps are being taken to curb air pollution caused by stubble burning and what steps are being taken to fix accountability on officials responsible for checking the burning of paddy straw under the CAQM Act.

On August 27, calling the pollution control boards of Delhi and NCR states "ineffective" due to staff shortage, the apex court asked the body responsible for air quality management in the national capital and adjoining areas to explain how it proposes to tackle pollution and stubble burning which would spike with the onset of winter.

This came after Delhi experienced a significant decline in air quality on Wednesday after a period of three months and 19 days, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 235, falling into the poor category. According to the official data, this marks the first time since June 5, 2024, when the AQI reached 248, that the capital has experienced poor air quality.

On the same day, Environment Minister Gopal Rai unveiled the Winter Action Plan, which includes 21 focused initiatives aimed at combating air pollution in the national capital. Key components of the plan encompass an anti-dust campaign, increased road sweeping, water sprinkling, awards for excellence in pollution mitigation, and awareness campaigns, along with measures to curb stubble burning.

