'Odd-even may return if AQI crosses 450': Delhi government's 21-point guide for winter pollution

Follow us on Image Source : AP Delhi Air pollution

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government on Wednesday issued Winter Action Plan themed 'Milkar chalein aur pradushan se ladein'. The national capital every year grapples with severe air pollution levels and deteriorating air pollution levels.

Announcing the plan, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "...The rise in pollution levels in NCR states also impacts Delhi. We also need Central Government to bring down this level. When all agencies & governments work together, only then can pollution can be combated effectively. So, this year's Winter Action Plan's main theme is 'Milkar chalein aur pradushan se ladein'." The minister also clarified that there is no ban on firecrackers in Delhi right now. However, it will remain banned from the time the notification is issued till January 1, 2025.

"Our government will go ahead towards implementing its winter action plan with this theme. As a result of our collective efforts, the pollution level is going down in Delhi continuously. In 2016, a total of 243 days were polluted. In 2023, this number dropped to 159 days - around a 34.6% drop. This drop in pollution level is due to the efforts of the governments as well as the contribution of people as well as their awareness..," he added.

Rai added that Anti-dust campaign will be started in Delhi from October 7 and 200 mobile anti-smog guns will be used. The AAP government is also introducing the Harit Ratna Award from this time.

The minister added that 'Red Light On Gaadi Off campaign' is going to be reintroduced this year. "This time we have formed a 21-point Winter Action Plan on the basis of which we will start working. For the first time in Delhi, it has been decided to have drone monitoring of hot spots. This will be done real time to find out the cause of the pollution. 2) Formation of a 6-member STF to stop this (causes of pollution)...3) To control dust pollution, anti-dust campaign will begin in Delhi from 7th October...All agencies - private and government have time until 7th October, if they do not meet the parameters by then, action will begin against them...Guidelines have been issued for this. All construction sites over 500 meters will have to be registered on the portal...85 road sweeping machines are being deployed, 500 water sprinkling machines are also being used. This time, 200 mobile anti-smog guns will be launched. This time, it has been decided that in November-December, water sprinkling will be increased 3 times so that pollution level can be controlled."

Delhi is grappling with a significant increase in air pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring beyond the 300 mark in the 'very poor' category. This troubling trend comes as residents prepare for colder months, during which air quality typically worsens due to various factors. An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe."

Recent data indicates that the AQI in several parts of the city has crossed the 'very poor' category, leading to heightened health concerns among citizens. Authorities have attributed this spike in pollution to a combination of factors, including stubble burning in neighbouring states, vehicular emissions, and construction activities.