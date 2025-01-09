Thursday, January 09, 2025
     
Water supply disruption in south Delhi: Full list of affected areas, DJB helpline numbers

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has listed several affected areas, including Greater Kailash, Malviya Nagar, and Sarita Vihar. Residents are advised to store sufficient water and can contact DJB helplines for tankers or emergencies.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Jan 09, 2025 16:33 IST, Updated : Jan 09, 2025 16:33 IST
South Delhi
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: People collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day as the water crisis continues.

Delhiites in parts of south Delhi will face disruption in water supply on Thursday due to maintenance work at the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant (WTP). The Delhi Water Board has said that water supply will be affected for 14 hours starting from 9:00 am. The disruption will have an impact on February 9 morning.

Affected areas in South Delhi

  • Kailash Nagar
  • Sarai Kale Khan
  • Jal Vihar
  • Lajpat Nagar
  • Moolchand Hospital
  • Greater Kailash (North and South)
  • Vasant Kunj
  • Devli
  • Ambedkar Nagar
  • Okhla
  • Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extension, and Govindpuri
  • GB Pant Polytechnic
  • Shyam Nagar Colony
  • Okhla Sabzi Mandi
  • Amar Colony
  • Dakshin Puri
  • Panchsheel Park
  • Shahpur Jat
  • Kotla Mubarakpur
  • Sarita Vihar
  • Sidhartha Nagar
  • Apollo
  • Malviya Nagar
  • Deer Park
  • Gitanjali
  • Srinivaspuri
  • Chhatarpur
  • Parts of NDMC areas and adjoining regions

DJB’s advisory

The DJB urged residents in the affected areas to store enough water for the duration of the crisis. Plumbing available on request. Residents can call the helpline number below to request a tanker or report an emergency:

Key helpline numbers:

  • Mandawali: 22727812
  • Greater Kailash: 29234746
  • Giri Nagar: 26473720
  • Chattarpur (Qutub): 65437020
  • I.P. P/Station: 23370911, 23378761
  • R.K. Puram: 26193218
  • Jal Sadan: 29819035, 29814106
  • Vasant Kunj: 26137216
  • Central Control Room: 23538495
  • Water Emergency Helpline: 1916

The DJB regretted the disruption and assured that the maintenance work was necessary to ensure smooth operations in the future.

