Water supply disruption in south Delhi: Full list of affected areas, DJB helpline numbers

Delhiites in parts of south Delhi will face disruption in water supply on Thursday due to maintenance work at the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant (WTP). The Delhi Water Board has said that water supply will be affected for 14 hours starting from 9:00 am. The disruption will have an impact on February 9 morning.
Affected areas in South Delhi
- Kailash Nagar
- Sarai Kale Khan
- Jal Vihar
- Lajpat Nagar
- Moolchand Hospital
- Greater Kailash (North and South)
- Vasant Kunj
- Devli
- Ambedkar Nagar
- Okhla
- Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extension, and Govindpuri
- GB Pant Polytechnic
- Shyam Nagar Colony
- Okhla Sabzi Mandi
- Amar Colony
- Dakshin Puri
- Panchsheel Park
- Shahpur Jat
- Kotla Mubarakpur
- Sarita Vihar
- Sidhartha Nagar
- Apollo
- Malviya Nagar
- Deer Park
- Gitanjali
- Srinivaspuri
- Chhatarpur
- Parts of NDMC areas and adjoining regions
DJB’s advisory
The DJB urged residents in the affected areas to store enough water for the duration of the crisis. Plumbing available on request. Residents can call the helpline number below to request a tanker or report an emergency:
Key helpline numbers:
- Mandawali: 22727812
- Greater Kailash: 29234746
- Giri Nagar: 26473720
- Chattarpur (Qutub): 65437020
- I.P. P/Station: 23370911, 23378761
- R.K. Puram: 26193218
- Jal Sadan: 29819035, 29814106
- Vasant Kunj: 26137216
- Central Control Room: 23538495
- Water Emergency Helpline: 1916
The DJB regretted the disruption and assured that the maintenance work was necessary to ensure smooth operations in the future.
