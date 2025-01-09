Water supply disruption in south Delhi: Full list of affected areas, DJB helpline numbers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: People collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day as the water crisis continues.

Delhiites in parts of south Delhi will face disruption in water supply on Thursday due to maintenance work at the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant (WTP). The Delhi Water Board has said that water supply will be affected for 14 hours starting from 9:00 am. The disruption will have an impact on February 9 morning.

Affected areas in South Delhi

Kailash Nagar

Sarai Kale Khan

Jal Vihar

Lajpat Nagar

Moolchand Hospital

Greater Kailash (North and South)

Vasant Kunj

Devli

Ambedkar Nagar

Okhla

Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extension, and Govindpuri

GB Pant Polytechnic

Shyam Nagar Colony

Okhla Sabzi Mandi

Amar Colony

Dakshin Puri

Panchsheel Park

Shahpur Jat

Kotla Mubarakpur

Sarita Vihar

Sidhartha Nagar

Apollo

Malviya Nagar

Deer Park

Gitanjali

Srinivaspuri

Chhatarpur

Parts of NDMC areas and adjoining regions

DJB’s advisory

The DJB urged residents in the affected areas to store enough water for the duration of the crisis. Plumbing available on request. Residents can call the helpline number below to request a tanker or report an emergency:

Key helpline numbers:

Mandawali: 22727812

Greater Kailash: 29234746

Giri Nagar: 26473720

Chattarpur (Qutub): 65437020

I.P. P/Station: 23370911, 23378761

R.K. Puram: 26193218

Jal Sadan: 29819035, 29814106

Vasant Kunj: 26137216

Central Control Room: 23538495

Water Emergency Helpline: 1916

The DJB regretted the disruption and assured that the maintenance work was necessary to ensure smooth operations in the future.

