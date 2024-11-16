Delhi's air quality continues to be 'severe', smog blankets city, AQI reaches 404

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

Delhi's air quality remained firmly in the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning, with dense smog blanketing parts of the city. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at a hazardous 404 at 8 AM.

AQI and Health Implications

An AQI between 301 and 400 is categorized as 'very poor,' while readings between 401 and 450 fall into the 'severe' bracket. Prolonged exposure to such air can lead to respiratory issues, particularly among sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

AQI Readings Across Key Areas

The Central Pollution Control Board reported alarming AQI levels in various parts of Delhi, with some areas breaching the severe threshold:

Anand Vihar : 436

: 436 Ashok Vihar : 438

: 438 Alipur : 433

: 433 Bawana : 438

: 438 Chandni Chowk : 347

: 347 Burari : 368

: 368 Mathura Road : 336

: 336 Dwarka : 444

: 444 IGI Airport : 395

: 395 Jahangirpuri : 445

: 445 ITO : 358

: 358 Lodhi Road : 414

: 414 Mundka : 423

: 423 Mandir Marg : 411

: 411 Okhla : 422

: 422 Patparganj : 427

: 427 Punjabi Bagh : 425

: 425 Rohini : 426

: 426 Vivek Vihar : 436

: 436 Wazirpur : 441

: 441 Najafgarh: 357

Neighboring areas also recorded poor air quality, with Noida at 338 and Gurugram at 314.

Rising Concerns

The heavy smog, caused by a mix of vehicular emissions, industrial pollutants, and stagnant weather conditions, has led to reduced visibility and mounting health concerns. Experts advise residents to limit outdoor activities, use air purifiers indoors, and wear masks when stepping outside.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered the restriction on physical classes for students up to class 5. According to Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, vehicles violating the GRAP III restriction would be fined Rs 20,000.