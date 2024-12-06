Six people injured as LPG cylinder explodes in Delhi's Narela, two fire tenders rush spot

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB LPG cylinder explodes in Delhi's Narela.

At least six people were injured as an LPG cylinder exploded in Delhi's Narela area on Thursday. Soon after receving information about the incident, two fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control, Delhi Fire Service said in a statement.

A similar incident earlier was reported in Narela where three people died and six others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a food processing unit in the area. According to the police, the fire broke out around 3:38 am in Shayam Kripa Foods Private Ltd, which processes dry moong dal.

The fire engulfed the entire factory, trapping some workers in it. After a fire call was received, over 14 fire tenders were rushed to the incident spot, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

During the rescue operation, nine people were rescued from the factory and were shifted to a nearby SHRC hospital. Out of these, three people were declared dead. The deceased were identified as Shyam (24), Ram Singh (30), and Beerpal (42), all factory workers.

As per the preliminary investigation, the blaze started after a gas leak in one of the pipelines. It should be noted that gas was supplied to burners used for roasting moong dal and the fire also led to overheating of a compressor inside the factory, causing it to blast, the police said.