Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawala on Lawrence Bishnoi gang's hit list: Sources

Shraddha Walker case: Aftab Poonawala, who is accused of allegedly killing Shraddha Walker in May 2022 and then chopping her body into 35 pieces, is reportedly on the hit list of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Taking cognizance of the media reports, the Tihar Jail administration has heightened security measures for Aftab Poonawala, according to the sources.

Aftab Poonawala is lodged in Tihar Jail No. 4. The authorities are taking extra precautions to ensure his safety within the prison facility.

No official information from Mumbai Police

According to sources within Tihar Jail, no official communication has been received from the Mumbai Police, the jail administration has taken cognizance of the media reports regarding threats to Aftab Poonawala's safety.

Shiv Kumar Gautam, an accused arrested in the former Maharashtra MLA Baba Siddiqui murder case, allegedly said in front of the police that he wants to kill Aftab.

Sources further said that Aftab is reportedly a target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with a conspiracy underway to kill him within Tihar Jail. The jail authorities are reportedly taking these threats seriously and are heightening security measures to protect him.

Shraddha Walker murder case

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi in May this year, before dumping them across the city over several days. The gruesome crime shocked the nation.

The chilling incident came to light when Shraddha's father filed a missing person report, leading to an investigation that uncovered the horrific details of her murder.