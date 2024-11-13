Mogli, Gogi Gang member, arrested in Delhi, police raid hideouts of several gangsters overnight

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shooter Mogli

In a crackdown against gangsters, Delhi Police has come into action. According to sources, Delhi Police has launched a campaign against gangsters and raided the hideouts of gangsters throughout the night. The raids have been conducted at various hideouts of active and wanted criminals associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Kaushal Chaudhary Gang, Himanshu Bhau Gang, Kala Jathedi, Hashim Baba, Chhenu Gang, Gogi Gang, Neeraj Bawania, Tillu Tajpuria Gang in Delhi.

In another achievement, the special cell has arrested wanted shooter Mogli after an exchange of fire. Mogli Deepak Boxer a gangster of Gogi Gang had fired at the businessman's hideout at both these places on November 4. According to police, "A raid was accordingly conducted, and staff was deployed on the road near Khera canal. The accused was seen approaching on a motorcycle, as identified by the informer. The police attempted to stop him by blocking the road, but the accused lost control of his bike and slipped from the bike and fired at the police party. In self defense, the police fired back, and one of the bullet hit the left leg of accused thereby injuring the accused. He was overpowered and was taken to hospital."

In Delhi, police teams have raided areas like Outer Delhi, Dwarka area, North East Delhi, Narela, Kanjhawala and Sangam Vihar. The team of Delhi Police's Special Cell and Crime Branch along with Special Staff and local police station police have carried out this action against the shooters and henchmen associated with the gangsters. Raids have been conducted in the hideouts of active and wanted criminals associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Kaushal Chaudhary Gang, Himanshu Bhau Gang, Kala Jathedi, Hashim Baba, Chhenu Gang, Gogi Gang, Neeraj Bawania, Tillu Tajpuria Gang in Delhi.

Several miscreants arrested

According to sources, many criminals have also been detained. All of them are being questioned about the many incidents that took place in Delhi. In the last few days, gangsters have carried out incidents of firing and murder through their henchmen in Delhi, after which Delhi Police's Special Cell, Crime Branch, Special Staff and local police station are raiding the houses of criminals associated with these gangsters in their areas.

7 shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested

In October 2024, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested seven shooters of the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang. All the shooters were arrested from Punjab and nearby states. Weapons were also recovered from them. If sources are to be believed, the Special Cell is also interrogating the shooters arrested in the Baba Siddiqui case.

News also emerged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He was chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022.