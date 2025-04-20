Seelampur murder case: Seven, including main accused Zikra arrested, minors taken into custody In the Seelampur murder case, police have arrested a total of seven individuals. Among those arrested are the main accused, Zikra, Sahil, and Dilshad. In addition to them, several minors have also been taken into custody in connection with the crime.

New Delhi:

In a significant development in the brutal Seelampur murder case in Delhi, police have arrested seven individuals, including the key accused Zikra, alias 'Lady Don'. Along with her, Sahil and Dilshad have also been taken into custody, allegedly for killing 17-year-old Kunal. Besides the arrests, police have also taken into custody some suspected minors as the investigation unfolds.

According to police sources, Zikra had formed a group of 8 to 10 minor boys, using them to build her influence and instil fear in the locality. She reportedly had a keen interest in weapons and was frequently seen moving around with her gang. Authorities are now probing the role of these minors in the planning and execution of the murder.

Revenge motive behind Kunal’s murder

Zikra, currently in two-day police custody, has made significant revelations during questioning. She allegedly orchestrated the attack on 17-year-old Kunal as revenge for an earlier attack on her cousin, Sahil.

In November last year, Sahil was attacked in a case involving Lala and Shambhu, both friends of Kunal. Though Kunal was present during the incident, his name was not included in the FIR as he was a minor at the time.

Believing that Kunal was behind the earlier attack, Zikra planned the retaliation. Before the murder, she had her minors conduct surveillance on Kunal. Once they confirmed that he was leaving GTB Hospital, Zikra, accompanied by her gang, moved into action. Sahil and Dilshad then attacked Kunal with knives, fatally stabbing him. Zikra was reportedly nearby during the incident.

Further investigations are underway in the case, with police continuing their efforts to recover weapons used in the crime.