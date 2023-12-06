Winter break in Delhi schools from January 1-6, check details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Winter Break in Delhi schools from January 1-6

The Directorate of Education in Delhi has released a circular that states that the winter vacation in schools will begin from January 1, 2024. The circular mentions that the vacation has been reduced from 15 days to six days. The winter vacation for the academic session 2023-2024 will be observed from January 1 to January 6, 2024. Previously, the winter vacation was scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 15.

The decision to reduce the vacation has been taken because of an early winter vacation scheduled from November 9 to November 18 due to air pollution. The remaining part of the holidays has been shifted to January 2024.

"However, in order to ensure that our students are not adversely affected due to the poor air quality in Delhi, a portion of winter Vacation was observed from November 9 to November 18," the circular read. The Education Department has asked all the Heads of Schools in Delhi to disseminate this information among all the stakeholders, including the teaching/non-teaching staff, students and parents.

(With PTI inputs)