Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP Minister who lost in Delhi polls, is now 'Berozgaar Neta' on YouTube

Image Source : YOUTUBE Saurabh Bhardwaj is now 'Berozgaar Neta' on YouTube

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, who lost the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, is now a YouTuber. He has started a channel on YouTube, namely, 'Berozgar Neta' (unemployed leader). In the first video he posted online, Bhardwaj said the Delhi Assembly poll result had "flipped his life by 180 degrees", would now interact with people through his YouTube channel daily.

'Leaders like us have become unemployed'

In the first 58-second-long video posted on his YouTube channel, former AAP MLA said, “Delhi results announced on February 8 has changed many lives and the situation has changed 180 degrees for the people like us. It can be said that leaders like us have become unemployed. People are reaching out to me with messages and calls. I want to share how things change in the life of a politician after an election loss. I will also try to respond to your questions. So please join my platform.”

He also shared his new YouTube innings on his X account and said he will be posting his first video tomorrow. "From tomorrow I am coming among you on a new platform! Now you can also join me on YouTube, where we will discuss a new topic every day. Also, you can share your suggestions. See you tomorrow on a new journey with our first video!" X post reads.

Delhi elections 2025

Health Minister in the AAP-led Delhi government, Saurabh Bhardwaj, lost the Greater Kailash assembly constituency to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shikha Roy, with a margin of 3,188 votes. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP leader Shikha Roy received 49,594 votes while Bhardwaj got 46,406 votes.

Not just Bhardwaj, most AAP heavyweights, lose their seats in the 2025 Delhi elections, the results were announced on February 8.

Prominent AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Minister Gopal Rai, and former Minister Somnath Bharti (Malviya Nagar MLA), also lost their seats. However, former Education Minister Atishi managed to retain her Kalkaji seat, winning by a narrow margin of 600 votes.