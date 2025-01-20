Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: LG asks Delhi Police to take strict action against illegal Bangladeshis

Follow us on Image Source : X/PTI Actor Saif Ali Khan and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's office on Monday wrote a letter to Delhi CP (Police Commissioner), directing him to take strict precautionary measures regarding Bangladeshi citizens living illegally in the national capital. The letter was written in the wake of the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Mumbai. The LG office also urged the police to run an awareness campaign on the Bangladeshi issue.

The letter's caption read - Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in Delhi.

"This has reference to this Secretariat's UO letter of even number dated 10.12.2024 (copy enclosed). Hon'ble Lt. Governor has taken note of the grave criminal incident involving a high profile Bollywood actor in Mumbai, wherein a Bangladeshi national was involved in house break and criminal assault," the letter read.

It has been widely reported that the concerned individual was living under an assumed identity and was working at a restaurant, it added, asserting the LG has observed that the involvement of illegal Bangladeshi/Rohingya infiltrators in criminal/illegal activities in Delhi cannot be ruled out.

"It is underscored that such illegal immigrants are often employed by shopkeepers and other residents as workers/house help at far lower wages than the prescribed minimum wages, thereby depressing local labour markets," it added.

Hon'ble Lt. Governor has also pointed out that there are organised syndicates and vested interest groups which facilitate the settlement of such immigrants, facilitate their employment on the basis of forged documents such as Aadhar, Voter ID and Ration Card etc, the LG office said.

"Hon'ble Lt. Governor has directed that a special campaign be launched to identify such infiltrators on a mission mode. An outreach programme may be launched through print and social media to generate public awareness on the importance of verification of employees/domestic help and workers including construction labour in the interest of their own security," it added.

Resident Welfare Associations/Shopkeeper Associations may also be sensitized about the need of antecedent verification before employment. For those employers who are providing employment, accommodation or shelter to such illegal immigrants without antecedent verification, suitable legal action may also be initiated, it added.

The letter carries the signature of Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary to Lt. Governor.

