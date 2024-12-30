Rohingyas in Delhi: Hardeep Singh Puri calls Arvind Kejriwal 'thug' after AAP supremo demands his arrest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal traded barbs against each other

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri are at the loggerheads over the Rohingya issue ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025. Allegations and counter-allegations are made by both warring sides. Puri, in a fresh attack on Kejriwal, called him a liar.

The Union minister wrote on X, "Even the snow doesn't melt in the sunshine of lies; the truth is still like a rock! By spreading the same lie again and again it will not turn into truth...yes it will definitely prove you are a liar again and again. The truth is that till date no EWS flat has been given to any Rohingya anywhere."

Kejriwal ji's MLA settled them (Rohingyas) in Delhi and got their voter cards made by giving them free ration, water and electricity along with Rs 10,000 to each one, he added.

Country knows which party the Rohingyas can vote for: Puri

"The whole country knows which party the Rohingyas can vote for. Their nature is such that there is no relative who has not been duped by Kejriwal (Inaki to fitarat aisee hai ki aisa koi saga nahin, jisako Kejriwal ne thaga nahi)," Puri said in a Hindi note on social media.

"This is the (Arvind) Kejriwal and AAP, who were saying that we (BJP) have brought Rohingyas. Do you think that they (Rohingyas) will in any circumstance vote for the BJP? They (AAP ) have helped them settle here for the votes. It would be better for a democracy if their names are revove from the voter list," he added.

Kejriwal's continued support for Rohingya is like playing with the country's security, he added.

"The clarification of the tweet on the basis of which they are spreading lies was given by the Home Ministry and me on the same day, just a few hours later! This is in the public domain, yet spreading lies is shameless! This is the height of low-level politics! Shame on you, stop lying," Puri stated.

I request agencies to arrest Hardeep Singh Puri: Kejriwal

Puri's statement followed Kejriwal's remark in which he demanded the arrest of the Union minister.

"I request them (agencies) to arrest Hardeep Singh Puri. He has all the data on where he settled Rohingyas and how. He tweeted and gave the information. Hardeep Singh Puri and Amit Shah have all the data on how and where they have settled Rohingyas."

Also read: Manmohan Singh memorial: Here is the list of probable sites amid political slugfest