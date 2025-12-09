Red Fort blast case: NIA arrests another key accused Dr Bilal Naseer Malla in Delhi The NIA is continuing with its investigation into the conspiracy behind the deadly terror act. The anti-terror agency is also working closely with various central and state agencies to unravel all the threads of the conspiracy.

New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested another key accused in connection with Red Fort blast case. Dr Bilal Naseer Malla of Baramulla (J&K) is the 8th accused to be arrested in the case after he was nabbed by the NIA team from Delhi. The NIA found him involved in the conspiracy behind the terrorist attack that killed 15 people and injured several others in the Red Fort area. As per NIA investigations, Bilal had knowingly harboured the deceased accused Umar Un Nabi by providing him logistical support. He is also accused of destruction of evidence related to the terrorist attack.



The NIA is continuing with its investigation into the conspiracy behind the deadly terror act. The anti-terror agency is also working closely with various central and state agencies to unravel all the threads of the conspiracy.

Delhi court extends custody of Amir Rashid Ali by 7 days

In another development, a Delhi court earlier in the day extended the NIA custody of Amir Rashid Ali, an accused in the Red Fort blast case, by seven days. On December 2, Amir was sent to a seven-day NIA custody.

A Jammu and Kashmir resident accused of facilitating the Red Fort blast, Amir was arrested on November 16. On Tuesday, he was produced before Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested seven people associated with this case. The matter is linked to a "white collar" terror module that was unearthed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

15 people killed in explosion near Red Fort on Nov 10

On November 10, 15 people were killed in an explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi. More than two dozen people were injured in the IED blast inside a Hyundai i20 car driven by Umar Un Nabi. The car was found to be registered under the name of Amir Rashid Ali.

"Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device to trigger the blast," the NIA had earlier said in a statement.

The agency had confirmed the identity of the deceased driver to be Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and assistant professor in the General Medicine department of Al Falah University, Faridabad.

