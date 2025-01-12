Ramesh Bidhuri refutes Arvind Kejriwal's claim on BJP's Delhi CM face, says, 'Not contender for any post'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Ramesh Bidhuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, on Sunday refuted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the BJP is going to announce his name as chief ministerial face for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Bidhuri, a former two-time MP, termed AAP's claims as "baseless" and "misleading propaganda." In a press statement, Bidhuri said, "Over the past 25 years, I have held key positions and served as a Member of Parliament twice and as an MLA three times. I have now been given the opportunity to go near you for the fourth time."

"The party has given me so much, and I have no claim to any position. However, Arvind Kejriwal has persistently launched misleading propaganda against me. I want to make it clear that I am not a contender for any post," he added.

Kejriwal accepted that the BJP will form the government: Bidhuri takes a dig

Furthermore, Bidhuri took a dig at Kejriwal and stated that by making claims of him being the CM's face, the former Delhi CM has accepted that the BJP would form a government in the national capital after the February 5 Assembly polls.

"By making statements about me, Arvind Kejriwal has essentially acknowledged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is forming the government in Delhi, and he has conceded defeat. It is widely known that the people of Delhi are deeply dissatisfied with him. They want relief from scandals such as the liquor scam, education scam, health scam, and the "Sheesh Mahal" scam, along with broken roads, contaminated drinking water, and other issues," he added.

"With your blessings, I remain dedicated to public service. Our motto is Dedicated body, dedicated mind, and a life devoted. I want to give more and more to my country," the former BJP MP added. "The public wishes for a BJP government in Delhi," he claimed.

"I am as devoted to the BJP as I am to the people. The rumours about me being a contender for the Chief Minister's post are baseless. I will continue to serve you tirelessly as your servant," he further added.

What had Arvind Kejriwal said?

Notably, Kejriwal on Saturday said that Bidhuri will be made BJP's CM face and proposed a debate between the Chief Ministerial candidates of the BJP and AAP before the Delhi people.

"We are getting information that Ramesh Bidhuri's name will be officially announced (as BJP CM face) in the coming one or two days. I congratulate Ramesh Bidhuri on becoming the CM face of BJP. On behalf of the Delhi public, I want to ask Ramesh Bidhuri what he did for the development of Delhi while being an MP. What is his vision for Delhi? What work will he get done as the CM face?" said Kejriwal.

For upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. Bidhuri is up against Delhi CM Atishi and Congress candidate Alka Lamba in the Kalkaji Assembly seat. The Delhi Assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.