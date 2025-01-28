Rajinder Nagar Assembly Election 2025: Stage set for tri-corner battle between AAP, BJP and Congress

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajinder Nagar Assembly Election 2025

Rajinder Nagar Assembly Election 2025: The Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency is set for a tri-corner battle in the 2024 elections between Congress candidate Vineet Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Umang Bajaj and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Durgesh Pathak. The seat has been retained by the Aam Aadmi Party for three consecutive years. However, the BJP has been exuding confidence for a big win in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

This will be a closely watched contest, as the outcome will depend on the candidates' popularity, party dynamics, and voter preferences in 2025.

Rajinder Nagar Assembly election 2025: Key candidates

Several contestants from various parties are set to contest the Rajinder Nagar Assembly elections. The BJP has fielded Umang Bajaj , while the Congress has nominated Vineet Yadav and AAP has fielded Durgesh Pathak, who looks to retain his seat.

Rajinder Nagar Assembly Constituency

Rajinder Nagar is an assembly constituency in Delhi and comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 by-election, AAP candidate, Durgesh Pathak, won the seat with 40,319 votes, defeating Rajesh Bhatia of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP’s Raghav Chadha had won from the seat with 59,135 votes defeating BJP’s RP Singh.

Rajinder Nagar Constituency demographic profile

According to Election Commission data, there were 1,45,988 voters in the Rajinder Nagar constituency as of 2024, with 80,686 male, 65,299 female voters and three third gender electors. The area comprises predominantly urban, middle-class population, with a mix of traders, professionals, and government employees. Rajinder Nagar has traditionally been a competitive seat, witnessing a close contest between the AAP and the BJP.

When will Rajinder Nagar vote?

The Delhi Assembly election 2025 for all 70 constituencies is scheduled to be held on 5 February 2025. Results will be declared on 8 February 2025.

Rajinder Nadar constituency voting patterns

The voting pattern in the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency has undergone significant changes over the years, reflecting the broader political shifts in Delhi. Traditionally, the seat witnessed a close contest between the Congress and BJP. This two-party contest defined the constituency's political landscape until the emergence of the AAP.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP disrupted the traditional Congress-BJP rivalry. In 2015, AAP candidate, Vijender Garg Vijay, won the seat, with 61,354 votes capitalising on the party’s promise of improved governance. This marked the beginning of a significant shift, as urban voters increasingly turned to AAP.