Rahul Gandhi meets porters at New Delhi railway station, thanks them for saving lives during stampede Rahul Gandhi urged the government to learn from the February 15 stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met porters of the New Delhi Railway Station and thanked them for saving the lives of many passengers during the deadly stampede. He interacted with the Coolies (porters) for about 40 minutes and listened to the problems faced by them. He also urged the government to ensure safety of passengers.

Rahul Gandhi meets porters at NDLS

Taking to the social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi stated, "Often it is in the darkest times that the light of humanity shines the brightest."

"During the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, the porter brothers set an example of humanity and saved the lives of many passengers. For this, I thanked them today on behalf of the countrymen," he added.

Furthermore, the Congress leader stressed the need to take lessons from the incident and affirmed that the government takes "concrete steps" to ensure safety of passengers. "But it is important to learn from such accidents. These can be prevented by crowd control, use of modern technology, better infrastructure and strengthening emergency systems. It is hoped that the government will take concrete steps in this direction so that passengers of every class can travel safely," he stated.

Porters react after intraction

Dipesh Meena, a porter at the New Delhi Railway Station, shared his experience and said, "We are happy that Rahul Gandhi came to meet us. He listened to all our problems, and we hope that he will solve them. He stayed here for about 40 minutes and listened to us," porter Dipesh Meena told ANI after Rahul Gandhi's visit to New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday.

Another porter said he was happy to meet Rahul and expressed his hope that the Congress MP would solve all the problems. "Rahul Gandhi stayed here for 40 minutes. We told him all our demands, including Group D and medical facilities. We are happy that he came here", the porter said.

At least 18 people were killed in the incident which occurred as the New Delhi Railway Station witnessed a surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj — where the Maha Kumbh was underway.