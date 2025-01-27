Raghav Chadha holds roadshow in Rohini, exudes confidence of AAP's big win in Delhi Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP leader Raghav Chadha during an election rally in Rohini.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday led a grand roadshow in the Rohini Assembly constituency to support AAP candidate Pradeep Mittal. The event witnessed a massive participation of young and female voters, with Chadha expressing strong confidence in AAP's sweeping victory in Delhi.

During the roadshow, Raghav Chadha addressed the people and said, "The atmosphere here is overwhelmingly positive. The way people are coming out of their homes and shops to welcome us, showering love, and giving blessings is heartwarming. It feels like AAP is set to secure a resounding majority in Delhi once again."

Raghav Chadha during election campaign in Rohini

People in large numbers were present during the election campaign, waving their hands in support of the party and raising slogans like "Phir layenge Kejriwal."

Chadha thanked the public and said, "Your support is a morale booster for us. You are our strength. This time too, we pledge to make Delhi even better with your support and trust."

Highlighting AAP's achievements

In his address, Raghav Chadha enumerated the achievements of the AAP government. He said the party has done remarkable work in areas like education, healthcare, and utilities. "We improved the condition of government schools, provided free and quality healthcare through Mohalla Clinics, and made life easier for every household by ensuring affordable electricity and free water. This is your party, which understands and addresses your needs and concerns," he stated.

Message for youth and women

The roadshow saw enthusiastic participation from youth and women. Addressing the youth, Raghav Chadha said, "Our aim is to provide jobs to every young individual and bring prosperity to every family." Young AAP supporters carrying party flags added to the high-energy atmosphere, with many taking selfies with Chadha and engaging in conversations.

AAP will return to power: Chadha

Concluding the roadshow, MP Raghav Chadha thanked the people and said, "This election is not just about a party but about the hopes and rights of every Delhiite. This victory will be yours, a victory for your dreams. AAP will form the government again and take Delhi to greater heights."