PWD offers 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow or CM House to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of attempting to encroach upon the "CM's residence" at 6, Flag Staff Road in the Civil Lines area.

Updated on: October 11, 2024 19:36 IST
Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Atishi was seen working amid packed cartons.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has officially allocated the 6 Flag Staff Road Bungalow, also known as the Chief Minister's residence, to Delhi's current Chief Minister Atishi. Earlier on Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared images showing Atishi signing files at her Kalkaji residence surrounded by packed cartons of her belongings. This came a day after the party claimed she was made to "forcibly vacate" the 6, Flag Staff Road bungalow in the national capital.

Posting the images on X, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP, saying it cannot take away Atishi's commitment to work for the people of Delhi. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "throwing away" a woman chief minister's belongings from her "residence" during the ongoing Navratri festival. Addressing a press conference here, the Rajya Sabha MP accused the BJP of trying to "forcibly capture" the "chief minister's residence".

