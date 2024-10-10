Delhi CM residence row: Atishi works amid packed cartons at her Kalkaji home | Video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Atishi works amid packed cartons at her Kalkaji home.

New Delhi: Amid Delhi CM residence row with the PWD, the AAP on Thursday shared images showing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi signing files at her Kalkaji residence surrounded by packed cartons of her belongings. The scene emerges a day after the party claimed that Atishi was made to "forcibly vacate" the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in the national capital.

Posting the images on X, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh slammed the BJP, saying it cannot take away Atishi's commitment to work for the people of Delhi. Sanjay also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "throwing away" a woman chief minister's belongings from her "residence" during the ongoing Navratri festival.

The Rajya Sabha MP further accused the BJP of trying to "forcibly capture" the "chief minister's residence". "This is a grave disrespect to an elected woman chief minister and the people of Delhi. A party that has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years is trying to capture the chief minister's house forcibly," Singh said.

He also alleged that Atishi's belongings were removed from the bungalow at the behest of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

Atishi, who lives in her Assembly constituency Kalkaji in south Delhi, was allotted the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road after she was appointed a minister last year in the then Arvind Kejriwal government.

The AAP, the BJP, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the LG's office are engaged in a bitter blame game over the occupation of the Flagstaff Road bungalow.

The AAP has claimed that the bungalow was the chief minister's residence, which was properly vacated by Kejriwal and its keys were later handed over to his successor Atishi by PWD officials.

Sources in the LG's office, on the other hand, have claimed that the Flagstaff Road bungalow is not the chief minister's designated residence and it is not allotted to Atishi yet.

However, the BJP has accused the AAP and Kejriwal of trying to "illegally occupy" the bungalow by making Atishi move in without its proper handover and fresh allotment.

(With inputs from PTI)