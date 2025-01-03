PM Modi takes a swipe at Arvind Kejriwal, says 'mein bhi sheesh mahal bana sakta tha' | Video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi in Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (January 3) took a swipe at former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that I fulfilled the dreams of 4 crore people by providing houses and never built a house for myself; I could also have built 'Sheesh Mahal'.

With Delhi assembly elections likely to be held in February 2025, PM Modi took a veiled dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and said, "Mai bhi koi sheesh mahal bana sakta tha".

Addressing a public meeting in Ashok Vihar's Ramlila Ground, PM Narendra Modi took a dig a former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Prime Minister targeted him for allegedly constructing an oppulent residence for himself as CM.

"The country knows it well that Modi never built a home for himself but has built more than 4 crore houses for the poor... 'Mai bhi koi sheesh mahal bana sakta.." (I could have also built a palace for myself)'. I urge all of you, whenever you interact and meet with slum dwellers, to ensure to tell them on my behalf that they will get 'pucca' houses, if not today, then tomorrow," the PM said.

PM Modi compares AAP with 'disaster'

Narendra Modi slammed the AAP as an 'aapda' for Delhi, saying this 'aapda' has taken the national capital in its grip in the past 10 years.

"AAP has come like a disaster for Delhi. First theft and then arrogance pushed Delhi into a disaster-like situation. For the last 10 years, Delhi has been surrounded by a big disaster and this disaster government has stopped the development of Delhi. We will not tolerate disaster, we will change it," PM Modi further said.

Development projects in the national capital

PM Modi said, "Today, India has become a symbol of political and economic stability. This role of India will strengthen even more in 2025. This year will be the year to strengthen India's position in the world. It will be the year of making India one of the biggest manufacturing centres in the world."

"Today is a landmark day for Delhi, with transformative projects in housing, infrastructure and education being launched to accelerate the city's development," PM added.

Modi said, "When I met a few children, I can see that their dreams are even higher than the heights of Swabhiman apartment...".

PM Narendra Modi said, "When I am here today, it's obvious to remember many old memories. When the country was fighting against Indira Gandhi's dictatorship, for many people like me who were part of the underground movement, Ashok Vihar used to be a place for me to live...".

PM Modi on new DU campus foundation stone

"Even after Independence, such works (New Education Policy) were not done, 'lekin aapke sevak ne kar diya'...", said PM Modi. "2025 brings numerous opportunities for India, the new year will further strengthen India's global image," he added.

Inauguration of multiple projects

PM visited newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar on Friday. The PM later inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Delhi.