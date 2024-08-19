PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with school children in Delhi, extends greetings | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with school kids in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with students from different Delhi schools. In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi can be seen interacting with the children while they tie rakhis on his wrist. In the video, the schoolchildren were seen greeting PM Modi with smiles as he entered the classroom and tied the sacred thread to him. As the students stepped up to tie the rakhi, Prime Minister Modi greeted them with an affectionate smile, asking their names and classes.

PM Modi was also seen sitting on a chair with the schoolgirls taking turns to tie rakhis. At the end of the event, PM Modi also posed for a group photo with schoolgirls and teachers on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi sent greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan through a post on micro social media platform X.

"Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life," his post read.

It should be noted that the festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the brother-sister relationship and falls on the last day of the holy Hindu month of Sawan.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity.

"Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the festival of 'Raksha Bandhan'. On this festival of unbreakable love and affection between brothers and sisters, I pray for everyone's happiness and prosperity," Shah posted on X.

Union Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda greeted people and prayed that the Raksha Bandhan fills everyone's life with happiness and good fortune.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all my countrymen on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan, the unbreakable love and trust between brother and sister. I pray to God that this festival of our sacred culture may fill everyone's life with happiness, good fortune and prosperity," Nadda posted on X.

Several students from the Delhi University celebrated Rakhsha Bandhan by tying rakhi to passersby, including Muslim men, women and children at old Delhi's Jama Masjid on Monday. The event 'Saampradaayik Sauhard ki Rakhi Baandho' was organised by the members of the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan, a Delhi University students' body representing the working class and marginalised sections.

The students tied rakhi to burqa-clad women and men wearing the traditional skullcap to spread the message of communal harmony.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the brother-sister relationship and falls on the last day of the holy Hindu month of Sawan.