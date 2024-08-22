Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Passenger suffers heart attack at Delhi airport, incident captured on CCTV | VIDEO

Passenger suffers heart attack at Delhi airport, incident captured on CCTV | VIDEO

The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: August 22, 2024 15:11 IST
Screengrab of the incident
Image Source : INDIA TV Screengrab of the incident

In a shocking incident, a passenger suffered a heart attack at Delhi airport. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. However, a CISF personnel saved the life of a Srinagar-bound passenger who collapsed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by promptly performing a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure on him. The incident occurred around 11 am on August 20 at the forecourt of the airport's terminal 2. In the video it can be seen that a two-member quick reaction team (QRT) of the CISF saw the passenger collapsing and one of them immediately performed CPR on him.

The passenger was then rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.

"A precious life was saved due to alertness and prompt action by the CISF personnel," the official said. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to provide a counter-terrorist security cover to the IGI airport. 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement