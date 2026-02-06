'Operation Shastra': Delhi Police launches massive campaign against gun culture Operation Shastra: The Delhi Police has registered 61 FIRs, arresting 67 people and apprehending 16 minors. The police have also formed 500 teams, consisting of 200 personnel.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has launched 'Operation Shastra' in the national capital with an aim to take action against those who share images of themselves blazing guns and other weapons on social media platforms, said a senior official on Friday. The operation has been described as Delhi Police's biggest-ever campaign against gun culture in the city-state.

"Delhi Police launched Operation Shastra to target those individuals who were sharing pictures of themselves with weapons on online social media platforms and using abusive language. Their aim was to create an atmosphere of fear through social media. This entire operation was conducted against them," Southern Range Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Sanjay Kumar Jain told news agency ANI.

500 teams formed, over 60 arrested

For this massive operation, the Delhi Police has formed around 500 teams, comprising nearly 200 of its personnel. In addition to this, the Delhi Police has also registered 61 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested 67 people. Sixteen minors have also been apprehended, the police said, adding that officials have also recovered around 82 guns and other weapons.

"Over 500 teams and more than 2,000 police personnel were involved in this operation," Jain told ANI. "We investigated more than 6,000 social media profiles, based on which 83 accused were apprehended and 61 FIRs were registered. Among them were 67 adults and 16 minors. 82 weapons and 93 live cartridges were recovered from their possession."

Action against nearly 6,000 social media accounts

Notably, the Delhi Police has already taken action against 6,000 social media accounts that were promoting gun culture. According to the police, most of these social media platforms, mainly on Facebook and Instagram, were trying to instill fear among the people and also trying to lure minors into the world of crime by promoting gun culture. The police have now initiated an action against them.

