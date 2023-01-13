'Severely threatened, harassed by Kejriwal, Jain...': Conman Sukesh in fresh letter to Delhi L-G

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Jailed conman letter to L-G: In yet another letter to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former cabinet minister Satyendar Jain of "mental harassment and threats" over harassing him to withdraw complaints filed against the CM and others.

Chandrashekhar is the prime accused in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case and has been charged with duping the wife of former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, Aditi Singh, while he was lodged in a Delhi jail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the money trail of the proceeds in the case.

In his letter to the L-G, Chandrashekhar alleged said, "I have been severely threatened and harassed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain, through the Jail Administration and their loyal jail staff. One month back when I was lodged in jail-14, Mandoli, Satyender Jain, deputed his confidant staff such as Rajender, Superintendent and Jay Singh Deputy Superintendent to threaten me and to again start extorting me but I was very firm that I would not succumb to their threats and pressure."

He further alleged that, last week Jain had given him "a final opportunity" to accept their demands and to hand over all evidence against them in my possession to him. He said that the message was given by him through Jail-14 Superintendent Rajkumar on December 31.

'Seat in the Karnataka assembly elections'

He alleged that Jain had bribed him a seat in the Karnataka assembly elections and sand mining contracts in Punjab, in exchange for withdrawing all statements given to the high-powered committee and media and asked him to hand over all the chats, screenshots and voice recordings against them.

"He (Jain) further warned that if I do not agree then, he will make sure I will be transferred from one jail to another in Mandoli and will be tortured and harassed in a way that I, myself would be driven to a stage of committing suicide or will face the same fate like Sushant Singh Rajput, and the case will be closed and further he gave me 48 hours' time to decide, or else prepare to face the music," Chandrashekhar alleged in his letter made available through his advocate Anant Malik.