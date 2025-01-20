Nangloi Jat Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nangloi Jat Assembly Election 2025

Nangloi Jat Assembly Election 2025: The Nangloi Jat Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 11 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) or OBCs. It is part of the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress locked in a triangular contest in the constituency. In the last assembly election in 2020, AAP candidate Raghuvinder Shokeen registered a dominating win by over 11,624 votes.

Nangloi Jat Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,66,339 electors in the Nangloi Jat constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,48,498 electors were male and 1,17,834 were female. 7 electors belonged to the third gender. The number of service voters in Nangloi Jat in 2020 was 194 (184 men and 10 women).

In 2015, the total number of electors in the Nangloi Jat Assembly constituency was 2,39,203. Out of this, 1,34,484 electors were male and 1,04,711 were female. 08 electors were of the third gender. The number of service voters in Nangloi Jat in 2015 was 64 ( 46 men and 16 women).

Nangloi Jat Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Nangloi Jat constituency in Delhi will go to the polls in a single phase on February 5, along with the other 69 constituencies of the state.

Nangloi Jat Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for the Nangloi Jat Assembly seat will be declared on February 8, along with the other 69 constituencies in Delhi.

Nangloi Jat Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

The seat will witness a triangular contest between BJP, AAP and Congress. While the AAP has fielded Raghuvinder Shokeen, the BJP pitted Manoj Kumar Shokeen. The Congress named Rohit Chaudhary for the seat.

The seat has been a stronghold of AAP's Raghuvinder Shokeen as he won twice in the constituency. He has been an MLA since 2015. This time he is attempting to make a hat-trick on the seat.

Nangloi Jat Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen won the Nangloi Jat seat with a huge margin of 11,624 votes. He was polled 74,444 votes with a vote share of 49.21%. He defeated BJP's Suman Lata, who got 62,820 votes (41.53%). Congress candidate Mandeep Singh stood third with 9,761 votes (6.45%). The total number of valid votes polled was 151272. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections also, AAP's Raghuvinder Shokeen won the Nangoi Jat seat with a margin of 37,024 (24.38%). He was polled 83,259 votes with a vote share of 53.46%. He defeated BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Shokeen, who got 46,235 votes (30.34%). Congress candidate Bijender Singh stood third with 15,756 votes (10.34%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,52,375.

Nangloi Jat Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020 Raghuvinder Shokeen (AAP)

2015 Raghuvinder Shokeen (AAP)

2013 Manoj Kumar Shokeen (AAP)

2008 Bijender Singh (Congress)

2003 Bijender Singh (Congress)

1998 Prem Chand (Congress)

1993 Davinder Singh (BJP)

Nangloi Jat Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

Nangloi Jat legislative assembly constituency had a total of 2,66,339 electors in 2020. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,51,272 or 56.8 per cent. In 2015, the constituency had a total of 2,24,081 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 152,375 or 63.70 per cent.