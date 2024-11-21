Nandini milk to enter Delhi market from today, likely to give tough competition to Amul, Mother Dairy

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Nandini milk

Karnataka’s Nandini milk is all set to enter the Delhi market on November 21, reports suggested on Wednesday. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will launch the brand in the city and this is the first time that the Nandini milk will enter into the Delhi market. In this regard, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) managing director MK Jagadish said that from November 21, Nandini milk products will be available across New Delhi and the brand will also be introducing Dosa and Idli batter in Karnataka from November 26.

It should be noted that the Nandini milk products are also available in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra. The brand had earlier transported milk products from Karnataka to New Delhi as an experiment to test their shelf life.

After its launch in the national capital, Nandini milk will compete with other players like Amul and Mother Dairy, which hold a majority of the market share in New Delhi.

Significantly, Nandini Milk, during the cricket T20 World Cup in the United States of America (USA), had entered the energy-drink market in the United States with ‘Nandini Splash,’ a whey-based energy drink.

Moreover, Nandini sponsored the cricket teams of Scotland and Ireland during the Cricket World Cup. A home grown brand like Nadini was for the first time sponsored an international cricket teams.

The then BJP government in Karnataka had faced a backlash before the assembly elections after Amul announced curd sales in Bengaluru. And Basavaraj Bommai later clarified that Amul will never replace Nandini in Karnataka but both brands will co-exist.