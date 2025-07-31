Mist to fight smog: Delhi govt to install mist sprayers in Connaught Place, Khan Market to cut dust pollution The Delhi government, in collaboration with the MCD, is rolling out a Rs 15-crore project to install mist sprayers on electric poles across major roads and public spaces to combat dust pollution. The project will be implemented in three phases, covering 24 roads and key locations.

New Delhi:

In a city where the air often feels heavy with dust and pollution, Delhiites may soon get some respite, thanks to a network of mist sprayers being installed across the capital’s most popular roads and public spaces. From Connaught Place to Khan Market, and from Mandir Marg to Aurobindo Marg, the initiative aims to tackle dust pollution head-on using high-pressure misting technology.

Launched by the Delhi government in collaboration with the MCD, the Rs 15-crore project is being rolled out in three phases. It involves fitting thousands of nozzles on electric poles to spray ultra-fine water mist, reducing airborne dust particles and offering a cooling effect, especially crucial during the onset of winter smog.

How it works: Mist that clears the air

Each misting pole comes fitted with 30 high-pressure nozzles, capable of releasing a fine spray of water droplets that bind to dust particles in the air, forcing them to settle. The system also offers some thermal comfort during the city's harsher weather days. The average cost of setting up the system is Rs 35 lakh per kilometre, officials said.

Phase-I: A cleaner Connaught Place and beyond

Under the first phase, 10 major roads will be covered, including Barakhamba Road, Firozshah Road, Sikandra Road, and Bhagwan Dass Road. These routes will have 511 poles and 15,330 nozzles installed for a total cost of Rs 7.97 crore.

Mandir Marg (1.79 km): 114 poles, 3,420 nozzles Tilak Marg (1.23 km): 61 poles, 1,830 nozzles Subramanian Bharti Marg (2.21 km): 67 poles, 2,010 nozzles

"Work on this phase will be completed within the next three to four months, before the air quality takes a hit during winter," said Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. "The Supreme Court has set clear expectations, and we're acting on them with urgency," he added.

Phase-II: Expanding the reach to key city arteries

The second phase will cover 14 more roads, including Shahjahan Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, and Ashoka Road, at an estimated cost of Rs 7.31 crore. A total of 530 poles and over 15,300 nozzles will be set up.

Highlights include:

Aurobindo Marg (1.95 km): 95 poles, 2,850 nozzles Mother Teresa Crescent (1.97 km): 65 poles, 1,950 nozzles Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg (1 km): 61 poles, 1,830 nozzles

Phase-III: Targeting the heart of public life

Going beyond road corridors, the third phase will target Delhi's high-footfall public spaces, including Hanuman Mandir, Khan Market, and Connaught Place, where the sheer volume of visitors and vehicular movement contributes significantly to air pollution.

Hanuman Mandir: Rs 82.7 lakh Khan Market: Rs 76.3 lakh Connaught Place Inner Circle: Rs 1.01 crore Outer Circle: Rs 1.18 crore These installations will together cost Rs 3.79 crore.

Pilot sites already in action

Misting systems have already been installed on Lodhi Road (550 metres, 15 poles) and are currently under installation at Shanti Path and Africa Avenue, both of which are nearing completion with 30 poles each.

A long-term solution or just optics?

While misting may not be a permanent solution to Delhi’s deeper air quality issues, often driven by construction dust, vehicular emissions, and stubble burning, it is a visible and immediate step toward improving public health in high-density zones. “This is about giving the public at least some clean air and comfort in crowded, commercial hubs,” said a senior MCD official. “It’s not the full answer, but it’s a start,” he added.

(Based on PTI inputs)