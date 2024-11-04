Miscreants open fire at property dealer's office in Delhi's Budhpur area, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a shocking incident, several rounds of bullets were fired at a property dealer's office in outer-north Delhi's Alipur area. According to the information released, three assailants on a motorcycle approached the property dealer's office and opened fire indiscriminately before fleeing the scene.

Presently, the Alipur police and a crime scene are present on the spot to investigate the incident.

Significantly, the present incident comes days after another shooting case allegedly involving the Bambiha gang, known primarily as an arch-rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in the national capital.

According to the information released, the incident occurred on Saturday (October 26) evening, when two bike-borne assailants fired several rounds outside a businessman's house in Delhi's Rani Bagh area, leaving behind a threat note bearing the name of Kaushal Chaudhary of the Bambiha gang.

While the police stated that no extortion call has been received so far, a thorough investigation into the case is currently underway.

"The crime team inspected the incident site, and a case has been registered under relevant sections… Efforts are presently underway by the authorities to identify and apprehend the culprits," said DCP (Outer Delhi) Sachin Sharma.