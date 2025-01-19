Matia Mahal Assembly Election: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Matia Mahal Assembly Election 2025:

Matia Mahal Assembly Election 2025: The Matia Mahal Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 21 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) or OBCs. It is part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are the main parties in the state. In the last Assembly election in 2020, AAP candidate Shoaib Iqbal registered a dominating win by over 50,000 votes.

Matia Mahal Constituency Demographic Profile

The assembly segment comes under the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,25,793 electors in the Matia Mahal constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Out of this, 66,024 electors were male and 59,716 were female. 26 electors belonged to the third gender. The number of service voters in Matia Mahal in 2020 was 21 (20 men and 1 woman).

In 2015, the total number of electors in the Matia Mahal Assembly constituency was 1,15,944. Out of this, 61,720 electors were male and 54,214 were female. 10 electors were of the third gender. The number of service voters in Matia Mahal in 2015 was 8 ( 6 men and 2 women).

Matia Mahal Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Matia Mahal constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on February 5, along with the other 69 constituencies of the state.

Matia Mahal Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Matia Mahal Assembly seat will be declared on February 8, along with the other 69 constituencies in Delhi.

Matia Mahal Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The seat will witness a contest between BJP, AAP and Congress. While AAP has fielded Shoaib Iqbal, Congress has fielded Asim Ahmad Khan. BJP has fielded Deepti Indora, from Matia Mahal.

The seat has been a stronghold of Shoaib Iqbal. He has been an MLA from various parties since 1993 except between 2015 to 2020 when he was defeated by Asim Ahmed Khan. When he lost, he contested on a Congress ticket while Asim Khan was an AAP candidate. In 2020, Iqbal joined AAP and won the seat again. If he manages to win the election, it would be his seventh term. However, the BJP's vote share on the seat has seen a rise with every election which makes it a major contender for the seat.

Matia Mahal Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal won the Matia Mahal seat with a huge margin of 50,241 votes. He was polled 67,282 votes with a vote share of 75.96 per cent. He defeated BJP's Ravinder Gupta, who got 17,041 votes (19.24%). Congress candidate Mirza Javed Ali stood third with 3,409 votes (3.85%). The total number of valid votes polled was 88,570.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP's Asim Ahmed Khan won the Matia Mahal seat with a margin of 26,096 votes. He was polled 47,584 votes with a vote share of 59.23 per cent. He defeated Congress candidate Shoaib Iqbal, who got 21,488 votes (26.75%). BJP candidate Shakil Anjum Dehlvi stood third with 9,105 votes (11.33 %). The total number of valid votes polled was 80,335

Matia Mahal Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Shoaib Iqbal AAP

2015: Asim Ahmed Khan AAP

2013: Shoaib Iqbal JD(U)

2008: Shoaib Iqbal LJP

2003: Shoaib Iqbal JD(S)

1998: Shoaib Iqbal JD

1993: Shoaib Iqbal JD

1983: Begum Khursheeed Kidwai BJP

1977: Begum Khurshid JNP

1972: Sikander Bakht NCO

Matia Mahal Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

Matia Mahal legislative assembly constituency had a total of 1,25,793 electors in 2020. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 88,570 or 70.41 per cent. In 2015, the constituency had a total of 1,15,944 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 80,335 or 69.29 per cent.