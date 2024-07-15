Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till July 22 in Delhi liquor policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

A Delhi court on Monday (July 15) extended the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for 7 days in connection with liquor policy case. The Rouse Avenue Court will hear the CBI case next on July 22. Sisodia was produced in the court via video conferencing.

When Manish Sisodia was arrested?

Sisodia, who also served as excise minister in the Delhi government, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 last year in connection with the case. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023. He was later arrested by the ED in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy in March 2023.

Delhi excise policy scam case

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

