Man kills employer's maid in Delhi's Hauz Khas area, dumps body in Noida, arrested

Edited By: Manmath Nayak New Delhi Published on: October 01, 2024 17:17 IST
The accused has been arrested by Delhi police.
The accused has been arrested by Delhi police.

In a shocking incident, a driver killed his employer's maid in Delhi's Hauz Khas area and after killing her, the accused dumped her body in Noida, police said on Tuesday. 

When the landlord looked for the maid, the accused driver told him that she had stolen from the house and fled. After this, the landlord filed a report of theft at the nearby police station.

When the police investigated, it was revealed that the maid had not stolen anything but the driver working in the same house had killed her. The accused has been arrested by Delhi Police.

