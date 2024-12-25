Mahila Samman Yojna: BJP flags fraud as Delhi's women development dept says no scheme exists, Kejriwal reacts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/@KAPILMISHRA_IND Department of Women, Child Development issues public notice against Mahila Samman Scheme

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Wednesday cornered former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the recently launched Mahila Samman Yojna after the Delhi government's Department of Women and Child Development flagged the scheme as fraud.

Taking to X, Mishra said, "What a big fraud Kejriwal is doing with the sisters of Delhi. On one side Kejriwal is getting women to fill out forms, on the other side see the notice of the Delhi government in today's newspapers. The Delhi government itself is advertising that there is no such scheme and these forms are fake."

He shared a picture of the WCD notice which said that no such scheme exists and hence the application for the same bears no meaning. The notice said that if and when any scheme would be notified, WCD would launch an online portal for eligible individuals. WCD said that any political party, or person collecting data on the name of such a scheme is fraudulent and without authority.

WCD also warned people to refrain from sharing personal data unlike bank accounts, Voter IDs, and residential are at collateral risk of putting data in the public domain that could be exploited for cybercrime and other frauds.

Kejriwal reacts

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said that these people are badly upset with the Mahila Samman Scheme. Taking to X, the former Delhi chief minister said, "These people are badly upset by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana." He further alleged that there was a plan to arrest Atishi. "They have planned to arrest Atishi ji in the next few days by making a fake case. Before that, raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders," he said.