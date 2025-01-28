Madipur Assembly Election 2025: Rakhi Birla faces tough fight from Kailash Gangwal, Jai Prakash Panwar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madipur Assembly Election 2025: Rakhi Birla faces tough fight from Kailash Gangwal and Jai Prakash Panwar

Madipur Assembly Election 2025: The Delhi Assembly Election 2025 is set to witness a keen contest in the Madipur constituency. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has once again placed its trust in Rakhi Birla, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Kailash Gangwal. The Congress has nominated Jai Prakash Panwar, though the party’s declining voter base in the area suggests it may struggle to make a significant impact.

Key candidates

Madipur Assembly Constituency

Delhi's Assembly elections will take place on February 5, with results to be announced on February 8. AAP has been in power in Delhi for the last 10 years, and both the BJP and Congress are gearing up for a strong fight to challenge its dominance.

The Madipur seat remains a key battleground, with AAP aiming to retain its hold, BJP striving to close the gap, and Congress attempting to regain its lost relevance.

Madipur Constituency Demographic Profile

Part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, the Madipur Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes. This region has witnessed a stronghold of AAP in recent elections, with the BJP emerging as its primary competitor. Congress, on the other hand, has seen a sharp decline in its influence, with its voter base dwindling in the area.

West Delhi's Lok Sabha constituency comprises 10 Assembly seats, including Madipur, Uttam Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Matiala, and Najafgarh. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had secured victory in all these constituencies.

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP's Girish Soni won the Madipur seat with a convincing margin of 22,719 votes. Soni received 56.00 per cent of the vote share with 64,440 votes, defeating BJP's Kailash Sankhla, who garnered 41,721 votes with a 36.26 per cent vote share.

In 2015, Girish Soni had also defeated BJP’s Raj Kumar by a margin of 29,387 votes. Soni's vote share was 57.24 per cent, securing 66,571 votes, while Raj Kumar received 37,184 votes with a 31.97 per cent vote share.

Past Winners of Madipur Assembly Seat: