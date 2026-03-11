LPG shortage disrupts food services at Delhi High Court lawyers' canteen

New Delhi:

Food services at the lawyers’ canteen inside the Delhi High Court have been disrupted after the facility ran out of LPG cylinders required for cooking. Due to the shortage, the canteen management has temporarily stopped serving main course meals to advocates, staff and visitors. In a notice issued on March 11, the canteen administration informed patrons that the lack of cooking gas has made it impossible to prepare regular cooked food items. As a result, the kitchen has suspended preparation of full meals until further notice.

No clarity on gas supply restoration

According to the management, there is currently no confirmed timeline for the restoration of LPG supplies. Officials said they will resume normal meal services once the gas cylinders become available again. The notice expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to members of the legal community and court staff who depend on the canteen for daily meals during court hours.

While cooked dishes are unavailable for the time being, the canteen has continued offering food items that do not require gas-based preparation. These include sandwiches, salads, fruit chaats and other light refreshments.

The management assured visitors that these items will remain available until the cooking gas supply situation improves.

West Asia tensions

The LPG shortage is believed to be connected to broader disruptions in global fuel supply chains. Ongoing tensions and conflict in parts of West Asia involving countries such as the United States, Israel and Iran have reportedly affected fuel logistics, leading to shortages in certain regions.

In response to the evolving situation, the Government of India has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to regulate the supply and distribution of natural gas. The LPG supply crunch is not limited to the High Court canteen. Hospitality associations in cities such as Bengaluru and Chennai have also reported difficulties in obtaining commercial LPG cylinders.

The shortage has begun affecting railway catering as well. Officials from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation say disruptions at base kitchens where meals for trains are prepared are impacting food services on several long-distance routes. If the situation persists, railways may temporarily suspend cooked meal services on trains, with refunds offered to passengers who pre-booked meals.