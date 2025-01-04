Kejriwal makes another announcement ahead of Delhi assembly elections on 'incorrect water bills'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Arvind Kejriwal

As Delhi gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the political battlefield is heating up between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Saturday, AAP leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference, accusing the BJP of relying solely on negativity and insults to win the elections.

Kejriwal’s criticism of BJP

During his address, Kejriwal said, “The BJP is asking for votes based on how many insults they can hurl, while we are seeking votes based on our 10 years of work.” He also assured Delhiites that any inflated or erroneous water bills issued to residents would be waived off if AAP forms the government.

Kejriwal urged residents not to pay incorrect water bills, adding, “Once our government comes to power in 2025, we will waive off all such bills.”

Kejriwal further stated, "Our government in Delhi has been providing free water to people for the last 10 years. More than 12 lakh families get 0 water bills. But after I went to jail, I don't know what these people did. They did something wrong, and people started getting water bills of thousands and lakhs of rupees every month. I want to publicly and officially announce that those who think their bills are wrong need not pay their water bills, they should wait. AAP will form the government after the elections, and we will get their wrong bills waived off. This is my promise to all the people; this is my guarantee."

Attacks on Congress and opposition unity

Taking aim at Congress, Kejriwal claimed that the party has disconnected itself from the people and lacks the will to address public concerns. He suggested Congress and BJP should form an alliance, as both parties, according to him, have lost credibility among voters. He said people have stopped taking Congress seriously.

The AAP chief said that the BJP is faced with "aapda" in the national capital as the saffron party has "no CM face, narrative or issues" for the Delhi Assembly elections due next month.

Meanwhile, protests erupted outside Kejriwal’s residence in Delhi, with women from Punjab accusing AAP of failing to deliver on its promises in the state. The women alleged that the Punjab government, led by AAP, had not fulfilled its commitment to providing financial assistance to women. They criticized the party’s attempt to regain power in Delhi by offering Rs. 2,100 to women voters.