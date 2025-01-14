Tuesday, January 14, 2025
     
Justice Devendra Upadhyay appointed as new Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

On January 7, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the name of Justice Upadhyay. President Droupadi Murmu appointed him as the next Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Jan 14, 2025 20:18 IST, Updated : Jan 14, 2025 20:32 IST
Justice Devendra Upadhyay appointed as delhi HC Chief Justice
Image Source : DCOURTS.GOV.IN Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, was on Tuesday appointed as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. His appointment was approved by the President of India Droupadi Murmu. "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice, Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court." 

Justice Upadhyay was the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. He was appointed to the Bombay HC on July 29, 2023. On January 7, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his transfer. Currently, Justice Vibhu Bakhru is serving as acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. He was given the charge after Chief Justice Manmohan was elevated to the Supreme Court.

In a recent reshuffle, Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court was posted as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. His transfer was also recommended by the top court collegium on the same day. Their transfers were notified by the government this evening.

(With inputs from agencies)

