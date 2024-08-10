ISIS terrorist Rizwan planned Delhi blast, interrogation reveals shocking details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rizwan Abdul, a wanted terrorist linked to the Pune ISIS module, was arrested in Delhi.

Rizwan Ali, recently arrested by Delhi Police, was allegedly preparing for a blast in the city. During interrogation, it was revealed that Rizwan had already conducted controlled explosions in the Yamuna riverbank areas of Jamia and Okhla. After the ISIS Pune module was busted, Rizwan was actively working on establishing a new module in Delhi.

Direct contact with ISIS commander

Rizwan was reportedly in direct contact with ISIS commander Faratullah Gori. He received training in controlled IED blasts in Pune and, after evading the police, hid in various cities across Maharashtra and Gujarat. Despite being on the run, he maintained communication with Gori.

Previous arrests in 2018

Rizwan was previously arrested by Delhi Police in 2018 but was released after extensive interrogation. Following his recent arrest, Delhi Police and other agencies have heightened security, placing most-wanted terrorist posters in key markets like Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, and Khan Market.

Reward and capture

Rizwan was arrested at the Delhi-Faridabad border by a Delhi Police Special Cell team, acting on a tip-off. An illegal firearm was recovered from him. The NIA had earlier announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh for his capture.