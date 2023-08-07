Income certificate for EWS category to be issued online: Delhi govt

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Get EWS Certificate online in Delhi

The Delhi government has recently announced the facility for people from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category to get their income and asset certificates online without making rounds of the government offices. The people from EWS categories use income and asset certificates in order to enroll in schools, universities, and other purposes.

According to an official notification issued on August 1, the Income certificate for EWS category will now be issued only through the online mode, cutting out the need to visit the subdivisional magistrate's office.

"All concerned subdivisional magistrates (ie issuing authority) are hereby informed that the service 'Income and Assets Certificate for Economically Weaker Section' has been launched on the e-district portal with immediate effect and the aforesaid certificate will be issued through online mode only henceforth with", reads an official statement.

The notification also made clear that applications submitted before the online service launched would be manually rejected.

"Further, it is clarified that the manual applications received for the aforesaid certificate prior to the launch of the said online service and still pending on the date of go-live shall be disposed of manually by the certificate issuing authority, as per the prescribed timeline," it added.

For the EWS category, those with current gross annual incomes of Rs 8 lakh or less are entitled to reservations in employment and educational settings.

(With PTI Inputs)

