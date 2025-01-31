Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini visits Yamuna Ghat in Delhi, says Kejriwal responsible for river's dirty water

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Haryana CM Nayab Saini demonstrates the difference between water from Haryana and Yamuna river water.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday visited the Yamuna Ghat in Delhi’s Wazirabad and accused former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of making the Yamuna water dirty rather than fulfilling his promises of cleaning the river.

"Kejriwal is making baseless allegations to hide his failures...Kejriwal had said that he will clean the Yamuna river but he did not clean it and Kejriwal has done the work of making it dirty," the Haryana CM said.

Singh also demonstrated the difference between water from Haryana and the water from Yamuna River by showing them in two different vessels.

“We are giving clean water. This is Delhi's water, the people of Delhi are being forced to drink this dirty water...Today Kejriwal has talked about mass genocide, Kejriwal is responsible for this and no one else is responsible for this,” he said while showing the water.

The Haryana CM said that Kejriwal should apologise to the people of Delhi and Haryana for “trying to commit mass genocide” in Faridabad because the “dirty water” is being released inside this Yamuna river, chemicals and other types of contaminated water are falling in it.

Singh said that Kejriwal is not cleaning the Yamuna and blaming others for it.