Thursday, September 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Greater Noida: Travel on Yamuna Expressway to become more expensive from October 1, check rates

Greater Noida: Travel on Yamuna Expressway to become more expensive from October 1, check rates

Toll rates on the Yamuna Expressway will increase by an average of 4%, the first hike since 2021-22, affecting various vehicle categories. The change is expected to impact daily commuters and transport services amid rising travel expenses.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2024 18:50 IST
Yamuna Expressway.
Image Source : PTI Yamuna Expressway.

Starting October 1, travel on the Yamuna Expressway will become costlier due to a recent decision to increase toll rates by an average of 4%. This marks the first toll hike since 2021-22. The Yamuna Authority claims that the toll increases are based on proposals submitted by JP Infratech for the fiscal year 2022-23, which will now be implemented in 2024-25, asserting that this will not significantly burden commuters. The proposal for the toll hike was approved during the 82nd board meeting held on Thursday.

New toll rates by vehicle category

Vehicle Category Previous Rate (2021-22)    New Rate
Two-Wheeler Rs 1.30  Rs 1.50
Jeep, Car Rs 2.70 Rs 2.95
Light Commercial Vehicle  Rs 4.35 Rs 4.60
Bus, Truck  Rs 8.95 Rs 9.35
Heavy Construction Vehicle  Rs 12.90 Rs 13.25
Oversized Vehicle  Rs 17.60  Rs18.35

Daily traffic volume

Approximately 35,000 vehicles traverse the Yamuna Expressway daily, with numbers soaring to around 50,000 on weekends. JP Infratech operates the expressway and had proposed the toll increase, which has now been accepted.

Current toll rates

Currently, the toll rates on the Yamuna Expressway are as follows:

  • Light Vehicles (e.g., motorcycles): Rs 3.25 per kilometre
  • Buses, Trucks, and Heavy Vehicles: Rs 8.45 per kilometer
  • Cars, Jeeps, Vans, and Other Light Vehicles: Rs 2.65 per kilometre

The upcoming toll increases are expected to affect many daily commuters and transport services, raising concerns about travel expenses along this crucial expressway.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement