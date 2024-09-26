Greater Noida: Travel on Yamuna Expressway to become more expensive from October 1, check rates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yamuna Expressway.

Starting October 1, travel on the Yamuna Expressway will become costlier due to a recent decision to increase toll rates by an average of 4%. This marks the first toll hike since 2021-22. The Yamuna Authority claims that the toll increases are based on proposals submitted by JP Infratech for the fiscal year 2022-23, which will now be implemented in 2024-25, asserting that this will not significantly burden commuters. The proposal for the toll hike was approved during the 82nd board meeting held on Thursday.

New toll rates by vehicle category

Vehicle Category Previous Rate (2021-22) New Rate Two-Wheeler Rs 1.30 Rs 1.50 Jeep, Car Rs 2.70 Rs 2.95 Light Commercial Vehicle Rs 4.35 Rs 4.60 Bus, Truck Rs 8.95 Rs 9.35 Heavy Construction Vehicle Rs 12.90 Rs 13.25 Oversized Vehicle Rs 17.60 Rs18.35

Daily traffic volume

Approximately 35,000 vehicles traverse the Yamuna Expressway daily, with numbers soaring to around 50,000 on weekends. JP Infratech operates the expressway and had proposed the toll increase, which has now been accepted.

Current toll rates

Currently, the toll rates on the Yamuna Expressway are as follows:

Light Vehicles (e.g., motorcycles): Rs 3.25 per kilometre

Rs 3.25 per kilometre Buses, Trucks, and Heavy Vehicles: Rs 8.45 per kilometer

Rs 8.45 per kilometer Cars, Jeeps, Vans, and Other Light Vehicles: Rs 2.65 per kilometre

The upcoming toll increases are expected to affect many daily commuters and transport services, raising concerns about travel expenses along this crucial expressway.