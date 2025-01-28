Greater Kailash Assembly Election 2025: Saurabh Bhardwaj faces tough fight against Shikha Rai, Garvit Singhvi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Greater Kailash: Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP) Vs Shikha Roy (BJP) Vs Garvit Singhvi (Congress)

Greater Kailash Assembly Election 2025: The Delhi Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, with results to be announced on February 8. Among the key constituencies is the high-profile Greater Kailash Assembly seat, where a three-way contest is set to unfold between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. As the current constituency of minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, the seat is expected to garner significant attention this election.

The Greater Kailash Assembly constituency, part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, was established in 2008. Known as one of Delhi's most posh areas, the seat does not depend on caste-based vote banks but focuses on issue-based voting. The constituency is home to a significant Punjabi, Bengali, and Vaishya population, along with upscale business hubs, shopping malls, educational institutions, and residential areas like Panchsheel Enclave, Panchsheel Park, Greater Kailash Part 1 and 2, and Sheikh Sarai.

In the 2020 elections, the constituency had 180,653 registered voters, of which 60 per cent (108,548) exercised their franchise.

Key candidates

Key Contestants for 2025

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): AAP has once again fielded its incumbent MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, a prominent leader and minister in the Delhi government. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): BJP has reposed faith in Shikha Rai, who had previously contested from the seat in 2020. Congress: Congress has fielded Garvit Singhvi, aiming to revive its presence in the constituency.

Greater Kailash Assembly Constituency

Greater Kailash is a politically and economically prominent area, known for its mix of affluent and middle-class residents. The constituency is closely watched during elections, with updates on campaign strategies, voter turnout, and results shaping the narrative of Delhi’s politics.

Greater Kailash Constituency Demographic Profile

Greater Kailash, considered a BJP stronghold, is a vibrant mix of affluent and middle-class residences. The constituency, known for its cosmopolitan character, is home to a variety of residents, including traders, professionals, and salaried individuals. The influence of Muslim and Jat voters could be decisive in certain areas, making them crucial to the outcome of elections.

The constituency includes diverse neighborhoods such as Asiad Village Complex, Shahpur Jat, Greater Kailash 1, Zamrudpur, East of Kailash, Kailash Colony, Sant Nagar, Panchsheel Park, Panchsheel Enclave, Masjid Moth, Krishi Vihar, Pamposh Enclave, Chirag Enclave, Savitri Nagar, Sheikh Sarai, Khirki Extension, C.R. Park, Greater Kailash 2, and parts of Kalkaji.

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

2020 Delhi Assembly Election Results

In 2020, Saurabh Bhardwaj (AAP) emerged victorious, defeating BJP’s Shikha Rai by a margin of 16,809 votes.

AAP: Saurabh Bhardwaj – 60,372 votes

BJP: Shikha Rai—43,563 votes

Congress: 3,339 votes

NOTA secured the fourth position.

2015 Delhi Assembly Election Results

In 2015, Saurabh Bhardwaj retained the seat, defeating BJP’s Rakesh Kumar Gullaiya.

AAP: Saurabh Bhardwaj – 57,589 votes

BJP: Rakesh Kumar Gullaiya—43,006 votes

Congress candidate Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, managed just 6,102 votes.

Past Winners of Greater Kailash Assembly Seat:

2020: Saurabh Bhardwaj (AAP)

2015: Saurabh Bhardwaj (AAP)

2013: Saurabh Bhardwaj (AAP)

2008: Vijay Kumar Malhotra (BJP)

As one of Delhi's most-watched constituencies, the Greater Kailash seat will play a pivotal role in determining the direction of the upcoming Assembly elections.